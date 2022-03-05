Why AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.07, to imply a decrease of -2.69% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The AVPT share’s 52-week high remains $13.70, putting it -170.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.91. The company has a valuation of $916.50M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 833.22K shares over the past 3 months.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) trade information

After registering a -2.69% downside in the last session, AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.65%, and -14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.40%. Short interest in AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) saw shorts transact 4.17 million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $57.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.41 million.

AVPT Dividends

AvePoint Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AvePoint Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s Major holders

AvePoint Inc. insiders hold 38.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.22% of the shares at 49.17% float percentage. In total, 30.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 2.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.45 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 8.98 million.