What Could Change After MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Gains 2.42% From The High-Point?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.77, to imply a decrease of -9.03% or -$2.26 in intraday trading. The MMYT share’s 52-week high remains $39.01, putting it -71.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.22. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 312.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MMYT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

After registering a -9.03% downside in the last session, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.48 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -9.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.35%, and -12.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.83%. Short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.33, implying an increase of 31.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMYT has been trading -84.45% off suggested target high and -1.01% from its likely low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MakeMyTrip Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares are -14.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.15% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $114.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.11 million.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MakeMyTrip Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders hold 26.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.03% of the shares at 92.00% float percentage. In total, 68.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.56 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 5.26 million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $143.09 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.27 million shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 34.93 million.