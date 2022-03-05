Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -13.96% YTD Loss?

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.01, to imply a decrease of -1.96% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The VRDN share’s 52-week high remains $22.00, putting it -29.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.44. The company has a valuation of $370.48M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRDN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside in the last session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.58 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.04%, and -8.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.96%. Short interest in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) shares are 34.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.78% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.10% this quarter before jumping 74.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 185.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $290k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $410k.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.80% of the shares at 97.15% float percentage. In total, 92.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 6.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Logos Global Management LP with 1.5 million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 3.87 million.