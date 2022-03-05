Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Gains 54.06% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $16.50, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $1.06 in intraday trading. The TDW shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $16.24, putting it 1.58% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $663.63M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.54 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.84%, and 15.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.06%. Short interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.00% this quarter before jumping 22.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $94.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.86 million and $83.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -31.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tidewater Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)â€™s Major holders

Tidewater Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.85% of the shares at 89.43% float percentage. In total, 87.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 18.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.76 million shares, or about 6.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.61 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.75 million shares. This is just over 11.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 23.53 million.