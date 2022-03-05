This Week’s -31.56% Loss In Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) Taught Us Something New

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply a decrease of -6.81% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ORN share’s 52-week high remains $6.67, putting it -204.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $68.02M, with average of 120.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) trade information

After registering a -6.81% downside in the last session, Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -31.56%, and -29.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.91%.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orion Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) shares are -60.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 151.43% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -158.30% this quarter before falling -75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $139.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $170.18 million and $153.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.00% before dropping -0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 467.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.00% annually.

ORN Dividends

Orion Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orion Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s Major holders

Orion Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.87% of the shares at 77.28% float percentage. In total, 70.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.12 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 3.03 million.