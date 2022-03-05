This Is A Time To Invest In Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.58, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NLS share’s 52-week high remains $21.85, putting it -377.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.35. The company has a valuation of $141.38M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.10 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.29%, and -5.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.29%. Short interest in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw shorts transact 3.86 million shares and set a 4.4 days time to cover.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -151.50% this quarter before falling -163.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $153.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.26 million and $206.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.10% before dropping -29.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -50.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nautilus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

Nautilus Inc. insiders hold 3.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.72% of the shares at 71.33% float percentage. In total, 68.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.11 million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 1.6 million shares, or about 5.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 7.3 million.