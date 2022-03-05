This Is A Time To Build A Position In Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The PASG share’s 52-week high remains $22.12, putting it -654.95% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $149.31M, with average of 297.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PASG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.88.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.87 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.83%, and -39.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.86%.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Passage Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares are -75.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.21% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.50% this quarter before falling -14.50% for the next one.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Passage Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Passage Bio Inc. insiders hold 12.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.44% of the shares at 91.52% float percentage. In total, 80.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 12.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 5.01 million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.22 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 6.43 million.