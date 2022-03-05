There Has Been A -5.96% Decline For Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA). So What’s Next?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.79, to imply a decrease of -5.96% or -$4.68 in intraday trading. The CPA share’s 52-week high remains $97.63, putting it -32.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.66. The company has a valuation of $3.05B, with average of 443.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

After registering a -5.96% downside in the last session, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.08 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.02%, and -11.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $108.00, implying an increase of 31.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88.00 and $136.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPA has been trading -84.31% off suggested target high and -19.26% from its likely low.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Copa Holdings S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares are -3.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9,200.00% against 27.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $480.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $522.02 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 106.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.85% annually.

CPA Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Copa Holdings S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Copa Holdings S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.95% of the shares at 117.95% float percentage. In total, 117.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $379.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 3.92 million shares, or about 12.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $319.31 million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity OTC Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1.73 million shares. This is just over 5.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 3.70% of the shares, all valued at about 85.99 million.