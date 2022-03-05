There Has Been A 4.02% Incline For Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI). So What’s Next?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.83, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The RYI share’s 52-week high remains $30.64, putting it 3.74% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.39. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with average of 196.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RYI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.58.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.44 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.51%, and 49.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying a decrease of -59.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYI has been trading 37.17% off suggested target high and 37.17% from its likely low.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ryerson Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) shares are 33.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.46% against -23.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $853 million and $1.15 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.10% before dropping -11.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 69.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 537.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.31% annually.

RYI Dividends

Ryerson Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s Major holders

Ryerson Holding Corporation insiders hold 3.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.77% of the shares at 95.64% float percentage. In total, 92.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.04 million shares (or 54.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $468.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.88 million shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $41.82 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 9.68 million.