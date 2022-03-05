Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Surged 14.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.06, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TNK share’s 52-week high remains $16.09, putting it -14.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.89. The company has a valuation of $436.98M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.91 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.40%, and 30.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.99%. Short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 20.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNK has been trading -56.47% off suggested target high and 14.65% from its likely low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teekay Tankers Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are 14.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.57% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.00% this quarter before jumping 23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -61.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $64.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.15 million and $73.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.90% before jumping 53.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 111.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

TNK Dividends

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders hold 17.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.95% of the shares at 30.14% float percentage. In total, 24.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 4.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.32 million shares, or about 4.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.4 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd holds roughly 1.17 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 6.08 million.