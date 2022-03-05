Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) -59.95% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.82, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The TGLS share’s 52-week high remains $34.90, putting it -59.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.21. The company has a valuation of $989.54M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 649.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.18 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.49%, and 5.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.69%. Short interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw shorts transact 1.64 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.00, implying an increase of 35.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGLS has been trading -69.57% off suggested target high and -37.49% from its likely low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tecnoglass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are -8.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.02% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.40% this quarter before jumping 8.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $129.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.37 million and $98.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.40% before jumping 28.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.94% annually.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tecnoglass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.23%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Tecnoglass Inc. insiders hold 56.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.68% of the shares at 49.54% float percentage. In total, 21.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 1.42 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.76 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 18.81 million.