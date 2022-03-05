System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 43.17% Year-To-Date

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.26, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The SST share’s 52-week high remains $14.52, putting it -1.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.70. The company has a valuation of $915.35M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 680.63K shares over the past 3 months.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the last session, System1 Inc. (SST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.52 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.97%, and 37.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.17%. Short interest in System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SST has been trading -61.29% off suggested target high and -61.29% from its likely low.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. System1 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

System1 Inc. insiders hold 147.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.34% of the shares at -194.66% float percentage. In total, 92.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.2 million shares (or 5.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beryl Capital Management LLC with 3.62 million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.08 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the System1 Inc. (SST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 3.47 million.