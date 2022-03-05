Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s -10.98-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SNCR share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it -223.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $129.79M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.98%, and -28.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.16%. Short interest in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw shorts transact 2.97 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.71, implying an increase of 74.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $8.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCR has been trading -489.04% off suggested target high and -71.23% from its likely low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares are -44.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5,100.00% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $72.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.38 million and $65.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.20% before jumping 9.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. insiders hold 11.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.72% of the shares at 57.23% float percentage. In total, 50.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.83 million shares (or 32.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 6.21 million shares, or about 14.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.91 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 8.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.34 million, or 7.83% of the shares, all valued at about 8.03 million.