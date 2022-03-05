Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) Friday – The Stock Is Down -216.89% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.17, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The STRO share’s 52-week high remains $25.89, putting it -216.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.01. The company has a valuation of $375.49M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.14 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.00%, and -16.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.09%. Short interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 7.61 days time to cover.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sutro Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares are -63.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.46% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.40% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $10.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.28 million and $14.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.70% before dropping -26.10% in the following quarter.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Sutro Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.61% of the shares at 101.25% float percentage. In total, 90.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 7.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 2.95 million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $55.78 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 19.78 million.