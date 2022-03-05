Stock Of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Jumped By 0.68 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.92, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The SKY share’s 52-week high remains $85.92, putting it -26.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.96. The company has a valuation of $3.71B, with average of 578.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SKY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the last session, Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.55 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.32%, and 0.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.67, implying an increase of 26.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $111.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKY has been trading -63.43% off suggested target high and -3.06% from its likely low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skyline Champion Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares are 5.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 149.02% against 31.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.70% this quarter before jumping 31.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $499.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $535.28 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.20% annually.

SKY Dividends

Skyline Champion Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skyline Champion Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

Skyline Champion Corporation insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.84% of the shares at 101.18% float percentage. In total, 99.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 9.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $436.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.32 million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $420.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 91.91 million.