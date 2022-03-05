Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) Added 2.65 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.68, to imply a decrease of -5.55% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The STVN share’s 52-week high remains $29.18, putting it -74.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.38. The company has a valuation of $4.31B, with average of 301.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) trade information

After registering a -5.55% downside in the last session, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.51 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.65%, and -9.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.65, implying an increase of 34.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.41 and $29.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STVN has been trading -75.96% off suggested target high and -34.35% from its likely low.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $249.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $238.06 million.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group S.p.A. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders

Stevanato Group S.p.A. insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.07% of the shares at 115.62% float percentage. In total, 112.07% institutions holds shares in the company.