Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.49, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The STER share’s 52-week high remains $28.99, putting it -28.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.27. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sterling Check Corp. (STER), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STER a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Sterling Check Corp. (STER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.39 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.92%, and 15.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.65%. Short interest in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.63, implying an increase of 21.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STER has been trading -46.73% off suggested target high and -11.16% from its likely low.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sterling Check Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $152.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.09 million.

STER Dividends

Sterling Check Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sterling Check Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)’s Major holders

Sterling Check Corp. insiders hold 12.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.11% of the shares at 96.48% float percentage. In total, 84.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 59.95 million shares (or 62.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Progeny 3, Inc. with 3.21 million shares, or about 3.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.4 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sterling Check Corp. (STER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 14.47 million.