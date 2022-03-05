Should You Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) To Recover From Its 32.4% Gain From Highs?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.34, to imply a decrease of -5.31% or -$1.14 in intraday trading. The PERI share’s 52-week high remains $33.09, putting it -62.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.75. The company has a valuation of $848.38M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 692.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

After registering a -5.31% downside in the last session, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.37 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.88%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.43%. Short interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perion Network Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are -4.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.71% against 11.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $144.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.21 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.26 million and $89.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 26.00% in the following quarter.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perion Network Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Perion Network Ltd. insiders hold 9.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.88% of the shares at 40.67% float percentage. In total, 36.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 4.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Private Capital Management, Inc. with 1.51 million shares, or about 4.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $26.21 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 10.55 million.