Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) After -999.31% Decline From High?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -5.05% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The SEV share’s 52-week high remains $47.49, putting it -999.31% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.51. The company has a valuation of $306.24M, with average of 677.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sono Group N.V. (SEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

After registering a -5.05% downside in the last session, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.25 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.55%, and -23.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.14%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.46, implying an increase of 77.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.58 and $20.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEV has been trading -371.06% off suggested target high and -330.09% from its likely low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sono Group N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders hold 70.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.86% of the shares at 20.18% float percentage. In total, 5.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Texas – Teacher Retirement System. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.5 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.84 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 1.98 million.