Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) After -84.01% Decline From High?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.88, to imply a decrease of -6.65% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The DOUG share’s 52-week high remains $12.66, putting it -84.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.65. The company has a valuation of $534.71M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 742.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

After registering a -6.65% downside in the last session, Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.83 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.10%, and -8.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.17%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Douglas Elliman Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Douglas Elliman Inc. insiders hold 17.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.98% of the shares at 58.03% float percentage. In total, 47.98% institutions holds shares in the company.