Should UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Rally After -62.07% Drop From High?

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.86, to imply a decrease of -2.28% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The USER share’s 52-week high remains $15.98, putting it -62.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with average of 435.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for UserTesting Inc. (USER), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give USER a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the last session, UserTesting Inc. (USER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.10 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.58%, and 53.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.90, implying an increase of 29.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USER has been trading -62.27% off suggested target high and -11.56% from its likely low.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UserTesting Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $39.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.08 million.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UserTesting Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

UserTesting Inc. insiders hold 17.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.77% of the shares at 96.76% float percentage. In total, 79.77% institutions holds shares in the company.