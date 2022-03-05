Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Down -32.43% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AIHS share’s 52-week high remains $1.59, putting it -536.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $15.42M, with average of 343.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

After registering a -3.81% downside in the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2940 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.99%, and -26.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.43%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senmiao Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders hold 18.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.32% of the shares at 1.63% float percentage. In total, 1.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $85819.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16727.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11372.0