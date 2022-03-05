Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) Down -11.12% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.40, to imply a decrease of -6.56% or -$4.17 in intraday trading. The SGMS share’s 52-week high remains $90.20, putting it -51.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.89. The company has a valuation of $5.57B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 860.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SGMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

After registering a -6.56% downside in the last session, Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.84 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and 1.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.12%. Short interest in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw shorts transact 5.92 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.57, implying an increase of 26.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGMS has been trading -76.77% off suggested target high and 12.46% from its likely low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scientific Games Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares are -16.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,600.00% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.70% this quarter before jumping 312.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $559.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $573.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $762 million and $713.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -26.60% before dropping -19.60% in the following quarter.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scientific Games Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Scientific Games Corporation insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.91% of the shares at 100.69% float percentage. In total, 94.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $786.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 9.3 million shares, or about 9.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $772.29 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 215.15 million.