Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Have Declined -32.66% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.70, to imply a decrease of -6.49% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The RCKT share’s 52-week high remains $58.72, putting it -299.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.57. The company has a valuation of $944.03M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 549.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCKT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside in the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.60 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.65%, and -11.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.66%. Short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw shorts transact 7.87 million shares and set a 13.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.60, implying an increase of 76.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCKT has been trading -410.2% off suggested target high and -240.14% from its likely low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares are -59.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.49% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.60% this quarter before falling -21.50% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.00% of the shares at 101.31% float percentage. In total, 97.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 24.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $472.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.35 million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $100.02 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 37.59 million.