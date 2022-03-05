Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Loss Of -0.7% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -52.73% – What Should You Do Now?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.86, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RBBN share’s 52-week high remains $8.96, putting it -213.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $429.09M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 536.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBBN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.14 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.49%, and -33.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.73%. Short interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.17, implying an increase of 53.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBBN has been trading -179.72% off suggested target high and -39.86% from its likely low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ribbon Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares are -56.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $248.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $244.2 million and $193.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.90% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 151.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Ribbon Communications Inc. insiders hold 19.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.44% of the shares at 82.67% float percentage. In total, 66.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.95 million shares (or 33.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $298.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paradigm Capital Management with 8.49 million shares, or about 5.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $50.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.71 million.