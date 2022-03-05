Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock Has Dropped -56.22% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -6.84% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -935.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $19.15M, with average of 995.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a -6.84% downside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.14%, and -56.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 90.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVB has been trading -1000.92% off suggested target high and -1000.92% from its likely low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 45.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.12% of the shares at 80.37% float percentage. In total, 44.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 0.49 million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.98 million.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 29221.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6621.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 66739.0.