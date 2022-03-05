Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.73% Loss

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.31, to imply a decrease of -7.39% or -$1.94 in intraday trading. The PTGX share’s 52-week high remains $50.54, putting it -107.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.80. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with average of 709.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

After registering a -7.39% downside in the last session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.97 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.73%, and -17.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.92%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares are -51.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.57% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.65 million and $6.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.30% before jumping 181.60% in the following quarter.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.21% of the shares at 103.39% float percentage. In total, 102.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.49 million shares (or 13.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 4.39 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $77.74 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 38.21 million.