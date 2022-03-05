PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PMVP) Stock Falls -2.08 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.04, to imply a decrease of -2.08% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The PMVP share’s 52-week high remains $43.63, putting it -172.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.42. The company has a valuation of $708.49M, with average of 716.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PMVP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

After registering a -2.08% downside in the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.94 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.62%, and 4.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.00, implying an increase of 67.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PMVP has been trading -292.77% off suggested target high and -87.03% from its likely low.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares are -45.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.38% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.00% this quarter before falling -42.30% for the next one.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 11.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.63% of the shares at 109.66% float percentage. In total, 96.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 16.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 3.87 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $115.32 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 26.06 million.