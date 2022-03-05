PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.66, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The AGS share’s 52-week high remains $11.32, putting it -47.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.97. The company has a valuation of $268.48M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.66K shares over the past 3 months.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.45 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.04%, and -0.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.81%. Short interest in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) saw shorts transact 1.14 million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PlayAGS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) shares are -6.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.42% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.60% this quarter before jumping 47.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $66.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.62 million and $55.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.70% before jumping 20.80% in the following quarter.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PlayAGS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

PlayAGS Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.90% of the shares at 85.03% float percentage. In total, 83.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 22.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 3.5 million shares, or about 9.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.77 million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 7.41 million.