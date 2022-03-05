Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Is 12.39% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.09, to imply a decrease of -3.13% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The PING share’s 52-week high remains $30.25, putting it -50.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.60. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with average of 904.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PING a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside in the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.65 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.04%, and 5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.64, implying an increase of 32.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PING has been trading -119.01% off suggested target high and -4.53% from its likely low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ping Identity Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares are -24.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -190.00% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -88.90% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $71.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63.26 million and $68.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before jumping 13.90% in the following quarter.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders hold 6.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.73% of the shares at 94.27% float percentage. In total, 87.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.34 million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.85 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $156.67 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 1.87 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 37.12 million.