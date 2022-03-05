Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.57, to imply a decrease of -2.49% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The PHR share’s 52-week high remains $76.10, putting it -166.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.19. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 568.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Phreesia Inc. (PHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.81 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.32%, and -7.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.42%. Short interest in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) saw shorts transact 1.57 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.23, implying an increase of 51.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHR has been trading -183.51% off suggested target high and -43.51% from its likely low.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phreesia Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares are -54.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -260.87% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -750.00% this quarter before falling -663.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $56.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.15 million.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phreesia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia Inc. insiders hold 3.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.38% of the shares at 102.32% float percentage. In total, 98.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 15.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.01 million shares, or about 11.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $250.39 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.56 million shares. This is just over 6.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 86.34 million.