Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL): Can A Stock Be Up 37.83% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.21, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PANL share’s 52-week high remains $6.20, putting it -19.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $243.20M, with average of 228.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PANL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.33 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.76%, and 20.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying an increase of 23.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANL has been trading -63.15% off suggested target high and -5.57% from its likely low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares are 2.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 519.23% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 205.90% this quarter before jumping 223.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $166.89 million.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 2.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 40.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.64% of the shares at 75.47% float percentage. In total, 44.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rockland Trust Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 18.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Advisory Services Ltd with 2.99 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.12 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.88 million.