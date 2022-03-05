Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.78, to imply a decrease of -3.53% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The TGI share’s 52-week high remains $25.61, putting it -7.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.12. The company has a valuation of $1.48B, with average of 782.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

After registering a -3.53% downside in the last session, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.61 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and 26.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.33%.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Triumph Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares are 26.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2,833.33% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 270.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $374.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $413.86 million.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Triumph Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group Inc. insiders hold 1.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.64% of the shares at 97.24% float percentage. In total, 95.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 14.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $178.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.05 million shares, or about 12.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $149.9 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.99 million shares. This is just over 7.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.35 million, or 6.74% of the shares, all valued at about 89.02 million.