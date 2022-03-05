Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.57, to imply an increase of 2.35% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SILV share’s 52-week high remains $10.40, putting it -8.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.60. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 759.14K shares over the past 3 months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

After registering a 2.35% upside in the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.72 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.75%, and 25.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.99%. Short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) saw shorts transact 4.06 million shares and set a 6.82 days time to cover.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are 21.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.39% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.29% of the shares at 52.03% float percentage. In total, 50.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.04 million shares (or 5.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 7.82 million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.56 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7.06 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.17 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 29.1 million.