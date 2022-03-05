Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $176.03, to imply a decrease of -1.23% or -$2.19 in intraday trading. The SWAV share’s 52-week high remains $249.73, putting it -41.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $91.46. The company has a valuation of $6.04B, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWAV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

After registering a -1.23% downside in the last session, ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 183.65 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and 15.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.29%. Short interest in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $211.17, implying an increase of 16.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $190.00 and $245.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWAV has been trading -39.18% off suggested target high and -7.94% from its likely low.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ShockWave Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares are -22.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 665.38% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 117.40% this quarter before jumping 120.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 235.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $75.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.72 million and $29.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 232.10% before jumping 182.40% in the following quarter.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ShockWave Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

ShockWave Medical Inc. insiders hold 6.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.27% of the shares at 100.46% float percentage. In total, 94.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $613.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.24 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $578.46 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 214.58 million.