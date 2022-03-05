Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.77, to imply a decrease of -4.98% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The ONDS share’s 52-week high remains $12.74, putting it -167.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $192.52M, with average of 590.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

After registering a -4.98% downside in the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.58 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and 0.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.91%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ondas Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares are -31.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.76% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.00% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $850k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $194k and $1.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 338.10% before jumping 21.90% in the following quarter.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Ondas Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.04% of the shares at 14.79% float percentage. In total, 12.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Herald Investment Management Ltd with 0.45 million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.66 million shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 2.35 million.