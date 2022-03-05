Now Is The Time To Build A Position In nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.88, to imply a decrease of -6.77% or -$1.08 in intraday trading. The LASR share’s 52-week high remains $36.95, putting it -148.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.85. The company has a valuation of $646.83M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 255.08K shares over the past 3 months.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) trade information

After registering a -6.77% downside in the last session, nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.64 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.44%, and -24.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.87%. Short interest in nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing nLIGHT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) shares are -47.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.00% against 24.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $69.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.7 million and $61.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

LASR Dividends

nLIGHT Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. nLIGHT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s Major holders

nLIGHT Inc. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.80% of the shares at 93.59% float percentage. In total, 91.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.88 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $109.28 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 2.09 million shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 4.27% of the shares, all valued at about 52.85 million.