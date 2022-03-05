Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.24, to imply a decrease of -3.36% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The HRMY share’s 52-week high remains $45.89, putting it -14.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.09. The company has a valuation of $2.32B, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

After registering a -3.36% downside in the last session, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.09 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.09%, and 5.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.63%. Short interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw shorts transact 3.06 million shares and set a 10.4 days time to cover.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) shares are 14.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 181.03% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 161.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $91.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $92.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.29 million and $57.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.30% before jumping 61.40% in the following quarter.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. insiders hold 20.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.95% of the shares at 100.55% float percentage. In total, 79.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.88 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.13 million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $158.26 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.83 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 62.02 million.