Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.54, to imply a decrease of -2.01% or -$1.1 in intraday trading. The GDEN share’s 52-week high remains $59.32, putting it -10.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.19. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 339.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the last session, Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.33 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.00%, and 19.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.96%. Short interest in Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) shares are 15.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.33% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 197.00% this quarter before jumping 122.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $262.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $272.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $205.63 million and $239.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.80% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -40.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -241.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

GDEN Dividends

Golden Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s Major holders

Golden Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 35.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.34% of the shares at 96.35% float percentage. In total, 62.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 4.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hill Path Capital, LP with 1.24 million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60.91 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 3.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 39.96 million.