Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply a decrease of -4.38% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The FLDM share’s 52-week high remains $7.51, putting it -115.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.67. The company has a valuation of $267.02M, with average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

After registering a -4.38% downside in the last session, Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.85 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.11%, and 2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.97%.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.90% before dropping -3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.06% annually.

FLDM Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluidigm Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

Fluidigm Corporation insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.65% of the shares at 90.38% float percentage. In total, 88.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indaba Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.25 million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.5 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 4.1 million shares. This is just over 5.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 million, or 4.48% of the shares, all valued at about 13.43 million.