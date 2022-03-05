Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.50, to imply a decrease of -7.35% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The CRCT share’s 52-week high remains $47.36, putting it -226.62% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.88. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with average of 307.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

After registering a -7.35% downside in the last session, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.06 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -7.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.60%, and -22.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.36%.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $398.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $334.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370.97 million and $323.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.30% before jumping 3.40% in the following quarter.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cricut Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders hold 10.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.32% of the shares at 70.50% float percentage. In total, 63.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 25.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.45 million shares, or about 9.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $95.05 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and ClearBridge Select Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 23.0 million.