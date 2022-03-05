Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply a decrease of -3.54% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AFMD share’s 52-week high remains $11.74, putting it -187.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.59. The company has a valuation of $473.95M, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the last session, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.57 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.89%, and 3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.91%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affimed N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares are -42.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.53% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before falling -1,700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.81 million and $8.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -26.20% before jumping 18.70% in the following quarter.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affimed N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Affimed N.V. insiders hold 2.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.77% of the shares at 69.70% float percentage. In total, 67.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 12.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. with 7.72 million shares, or about 7.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.63 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 8.27 million.