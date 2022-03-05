Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.44, to imply a decrease of -4.74% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The NIU share’s 52-week high remains $43.92, putting it -320.69% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.91. The company has a valuation of $804.19M, with average of 587.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Niu Technologies (NIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NIU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

After registering a -4.74% downside in the last session, Niu Technologies (NIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.51 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.86%, and -23.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $231.77, implying an increase of 95.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $191.53 and $294.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIU has been trading -2716.09% off suggested target high and -1734.58% from its likely low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Niu Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are -63.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.20% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.80% this quarter before jumping 1,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $142.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.16 million.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Niu Technologies has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 40.76% float percentage. In total, 40.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 2.93 million shares, or about 4.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $67.98 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Niu Technologies (NIU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 2.78 million shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 12.98 million.