New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 31.63% Year-To-Date

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply an increase of 7.50% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The NEWP share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -64.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $602.02M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.33K shares over the past 3 months.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

After registering a 7.50% upside in the last session, New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 7.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.63%, and 33.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.63%. Short interest in New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.03, implying an increase of 23.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.60 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEWP has been trading -42.12% off suggested target high and -18.86% from its likely low.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) estimates and forecasts

NEWP Dividends

New Pacific Metals Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Pacific Metals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP)’s Major holders

New Pacific Metals Corp. insiders hold 46.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.65% of the shares at 27.24% float percentage. In total, 14.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 3.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.0 million shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $13.2 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 4.58 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 14.12 million.