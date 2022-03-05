MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 56.18% YTD

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 6.92% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The MDJH share’s 52-week high remains $8.60, putting it -209.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $31.64M, with average of 732.67K shares over the past 3 months.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

After registering a 6.92% upside in the last session, MDJM Ltd (MDJH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.59 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and 13.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.18%.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd has its next earnings report out on October 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MDJM Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

MDJM Ltd insiders hold 87.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.37% of the shares at 2.97% float percentage. In total, 0.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26500.0 shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 12147.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $48830.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4594.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18927.0