MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Is Currently -39.14 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.98, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$2.6 in intraday trading. The MXL share’s 52-week high remains $77.89, putting it -39.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.47. The company has a valuation of $4.28B, with average of 601.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MXL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.84.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.89 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.86%, and -8.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.75%.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MaxLinear Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) shares are 3.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.92% against 36.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.40% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $244.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $241.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $194.72 million and $204.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.70% before jumping 17.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 139.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.40% annually.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MaxLinear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

MaxLinear Inc. insiders hold 7.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.77% of the shares at 93.91% float percentage. In total, 86.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.59 million shares (or 13.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.74 million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $381.11 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 6.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $298.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.6 million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about 163.57 million.