Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.85, to imply a decrease of -5.40% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The LTH share’s 52-week high remains $23.37, putting it -68.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.51. The company has a valuation of $2.52B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

After registering a -5.40% downside in the last session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.77 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.53%, and -9.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.52%. Short interest in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) saw shorts transact 6.0 million shares and set a 8.14 days time to cover.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $356.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $407.32 million.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.24% of the shares at 91.45% float percentage. In total, 78.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. with 1.17 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.37 million.