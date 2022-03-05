KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.00, to imply a decrease of -5.48% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The KORE share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -123.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $357.20M, with an average of 46060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 146.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KORE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE) trade information

After registering a -5.48% downside in the last session, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.30%, and -9.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.82%. Short interest in KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.70, implying an increase of 60.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KORE has been trading -260.0% off suggested target high and -50.0% from its likely low.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $57.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.7 million.

KORE Dividends

KORE Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KORE Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KORE)’s Major holders

KORE Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 22.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.88% of the shares at 83.72% float percentage. In total, 64.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohanzick Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Captrust Financial Advisors with 19458.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.