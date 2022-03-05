Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Expected To Grow By 28.94% Or More

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.25, to imply a decrease of -5.05% or -$2.3 in intraday trading. The KTB share’s 52-week high remains $69.16, putting it -59.91% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.60. The company has a valuation of $2.40B, with average of 431.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KTB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

After registering a -5.05% downside in the last session, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.22 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.94%, and -13.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.86, implying an increase of 28.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTB has been trading -80.35% off suggested target high and 7.51% from its likely low.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kontoor Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares are -19.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.68% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.10% this quarter before jumping 4.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $689.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $709.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $660.87 million and $651.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

KTB Dividends

Kontoor Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kontoor Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Kontoor Brands Inc. insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.93% of the shares at 92.98% float percentage. In total, 91.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.84 million shares (or 18.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $555.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.73 million shares, or about 13.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $396.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.33 million shares. This is just over 5.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 5.23% of the shares, all valued at about 149.85 million.