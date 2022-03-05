Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Stock Dropped -1.51% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.72, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The JAMF share’s 52-week high remains $49.27, putting it -50.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.77. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with average of 745.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.92 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.07%, and -1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.92%.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jamf Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares are -7.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $100.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.43 million and $81.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.20% before jumping 28.10% in the following quarter.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jamf Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Jamf Holding Corp. insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.69% of the shares at 100.04% float percentage. In total, 98.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 54.32 million shares (or 45.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 20.17 million shares, or about 16.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $777.07 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 58.08 million.